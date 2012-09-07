TEXT-Fitch rates Ak Bars Bank's USD600m subordinated loan participation notes 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ak Bars Luxemburg S.A.’s USD600m loan participation notes a final Long-term rating of ‘B’.

The subordinated notes mature in July 2022 and pay an 8% coupon rate. The notes will be used solely for financing a subordinated loan to Russia’s Ak Bars Bank (ABB). ABB’s ratings are: Long-term foreign Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) ‘BB-', Short-term IDR ‘B’, Viability Rating ‘b’, Support Rating ‘3’ and National Rating A+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the IDRs and National Long-term rating are Negative. For additional information see “Fitch Downgrades Ak Bars Bank to BB-; Negative Outlook” dated 07 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch has used ABB’s Long-term IDR as the anchor rating for rating the notes, reflecting the agency’s view that support from the Republic of Tatarstan (RT; ‘BBB-'/Stable) may be available to help the bank service subordinated, as well as senior obligations. However, the two-notch difference between the ratings of the bank’s senior and subordinated debt issues reflects one notch each for incremental non-performance risk (higher probability of default on subordinated debt) and potential loss severity (lower recoveries in case of default).

In assigning the notes’ rating, Fitch considered solely the characteristics set out in the issuance documentation, without any additional credit enhancement that may be offered during the placement of the notes.

ABB is the largest bank in RT by assets and was the 18th-largest bank in Russia at end-H112. According to ABB’s audited financial statements, the bank is controlled by RT.