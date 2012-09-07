FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes engineering & construction sector corporate factors & compendium
#Credit Markets
September 7, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes engineering & construction sector corporate factors & compendium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, ‘Rating EMEA & APAC Engineering & Construction Companies’, and corresponding compendium report. This is part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

In order to increase transparency, the compendium report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch’s criteria for rating Engineering & Construction companies are applied to five point-in-time examples from the agency’s portfolio of publicly-rated engineering & construction companies.

Issuers covered in the compendium report include Vinci SA, Ferrovial SA, and Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Abengoa SA, & Yuksel Insaat AS.

Both reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Rating EMEA and APAC Engineering and Construction Companies

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
