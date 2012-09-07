TEXT-Fitch:Fiscal consolidation positive for Latvian economy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Higher-than-expected tax revenue and lower interest and social benefits payments in Latvia in 2012 has increased fiscal buffers, making room for some growth-friendly tax policy changes, Fitch Ratings says. Employment growth and cost competitiveness should benefit, and we have cut our deficit forecast and increased our growth forecast as a result.

We now forecast a smaller budget deficit of 2% of GDP in 2012, down from an earlier projection of 2.5% of GDP. We expect the deficit to fall to 0.8% of GDP by 2014. The positive fiscal developments in Latvia have been combined with a strong macroeconomic performance. Following a remarkable real growth rate of 5.5% yoy in 2011, growth in Latvia has continued to outperform expectations so far in 2012.

We have upgraded our growth forecasts for Latvia to 3.5% yoy in 2012, from 2.5%, because of stronger domestic consumption and investment. This is the result of falling unemployment and more efficient use of EU funds. It also suggests that household deleveraging is bottoming out. However, the sovereign remains vulnerable to weaker external demand, with merchandise exports falling by over 20% yoy in 2012.

Latvia has benefited from favourable market access since mid-2011, successfully issuing a five and a 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond (with a combined face value of USD1.5bn) at an average yield just above 5%, indicating improving investor confidence. Latvia faces a heavy repayment schedule in 2014-2015, mainly to the IMF and the European Commission. The government plans to borrow on the international bond market to pre-fund the repayment of loans under its IMF-EU programme. Its issuance schedule of over USD5bn during 2013 and 2014 is ambitious but achievable, although it could be put at risk by increases in market volatility.

Other risks remain, particularly in the banking sector. The high proportion of non-resident deposits in the banking system remain at risk of capital flight should risk aversion increase, while continued deleveraging by Nordic parent banks restricts credit supply and international reserves. Despite these risks, the banking sector remains profitable and solvent, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.9% (IMF, March 2012) far exceeding the 8% regulatory requirement.

Overall, however, the risks to creditworthiness have diminished since our review in late 2011. A continuation of positive fiscal and macroeconomic trends could lead to a positive rating action.

From July 2012 the base rate for VAT was cut to 21% from 22%, reversing some of the tax increases during the recession. The personal income tax rate will be cut to 24% on 1 January 2013 from 25% and by a further 2pp each year until reaching 20% in 2015.