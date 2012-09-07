FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P explains how ecumbrance affects its bank ratings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 7, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P explains how ecumbrance affects its bank ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - The size of banks’ covered bond issues has risen by about 50% annually over the past four years, with much of the increase coming from Western Europe. This trend is spreading internationally as more countries introduce legislation on this type of debt. The resulting rise in asset encumbrance could affect banks’ funding and liquidity positions. In an article published on Sept. 7, 2012, titled “The Influence Of Asset Encumbrance On Our Bank Ratings,” Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services explains the role that asset encumbrance plays in its bank ratings.

The article also states that although covered bond issuance has been gaining prominence in bank funding markets, other financing, particularly collateralized central bank borrowing, can be a more significant contributor to the overall degree of encumbrance on a bank’s balance sheet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.