FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Vikash Metal's ratings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 7, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Vikash Metal's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Vikash Metal & Power Ltd’s (VMPL) National Long-Term ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’ rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of VMPL.

Fitch migrated VMPL to the non-monitored category on 10 February 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn VMPL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR651.84m long-term debt programme: National Long-Term ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR657.5m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR1,050m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.