TEXT-Fitch pubs Swiss Re's 'A+' IFS rating; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has published Swiss Reinsurance Company Limited’s (Swiss Re) ‘A+’ Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings. Fitch has also published Swiss Re’s ‘A+’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Both ratings have Stable Outlooks.

Swiss Re’s ratings are supported by very strong capitalisation, consistent cross-cycle earnings generated by the core non-life reinsurance business and the strength of the reinsurer’s global franchise. The agency also views positively the continued management of exposure to written credit derivatives, which has markedly declined since 2008. Fitch views the main offsetting factor to the ratings as the very high degree of leverage exhibited by the reinsurer, when assessed through the agency’s total financing commitments (TFC) ratio. The TFC captures most forms of financial commitments, including financial debt, operational debt, securitisations, certain derivative exposures and other debt-like commitments.

Swiss Re’s capital position, as measured by Fitch’s risk-adjusted capital ratio, was largely unchanged at H112 compared with end-2011. Shareholders’ equity increased by USD1.7bn to USD33bn (+5.4%) or USD0.6bn (+1.9%) excluding issued contingent capital instruments. The agency anticipates that risk-adjusted capitalisation will decrease modestly over the rating horizon, mainly due to a proportionately higher capital charge for premiums written. This expectation assumes the non-renewal of the 20% non-life quota share in place with Berkshire Hathaway, which is due to expire at the end of 2012, and a high level of premium growth as the reinsurer continues to expand its core reinsurance portfolio. Risk-adjusted capitalisation is ultimately expected to remain supportive of the current rating.

H112 results showed a marked improvement on those reported at H111, with the core non-life reinsurance business benefiting from a sharply reduced catastrophe loss burden. Premiums earned grew to USD11.9bn (+18.4%), while net income increased to USD1.2bn (H111: USD0.3bn), with improved non-life reinsurance technical results being partly offset by the recording of a USD1bn loss, following the sale of the US Admin Re business. The improved non-life reinsurance performance was reflected in a 35.7 percentage point improvement in the combined ratio to 85.3% at H112 (H111: 121%).

Fitch views Swiss Re’s still material, yet declining residual exposure to written credit derivatives as a manageable risk for the group. The agency views positively Swiss Re’s de-risking in recent years as well as the repositioning of the non-life reinsurance business, which has seen a reduction in weight of casualty business in favour of a larger property book. Fitch attributes the success of the core non-life reinsurance business in part to the development of its global franchise and pursuit of a consistent but growth-orientated strategy.

Swiss Re’s TFC ratio is estimated by Fitch at greater than 1.5x at H112, which is among the highest TFC value of all insurers and reinsurers rated by Fitch globally. The very high TFC ratio is influenced by both the remaining credit derivatives exposures and large amounts of operating debt. However, the trend in the TFC is favourable, and down from 1.7x in 2011 and a peak of approximately 6.2x in 2008. Fitch notes these TFC values exclude outstanding letters of credit, which are not disclosed in Swiss Re’s publicly available financial reports, and are typically included in the TFC ratio.

Financial leverage remains in line with the current rating, increasing to 28% at H112 (FY2011: 23%), following two debt issues in Q112 totalling approximately USD1bn. Fitch anticipates that financial leverage will continue to decrease over the rating horizon.

In calculating the financial leverage ratio, Fitch’s analysis of Swiss Re’s financial accounts and other market data enable the agency to exclude debt disclosed as operating debt in its calculation. Operating debt is a large component of total debt for Swiss Re at 50.8% as of 30 June 2012. Fitch believes that the operating debt is matched against assets that can fund its repayment and meet serving requirements. Fuller disclosure by Swiss Re of its operating debt may cause Fitch to revise its calculation of financial leverage and raise it to a level outside Fitch’s guidelines for the current rating with negative implications.

The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:

--Reduced TFC ratio below 1.2x, with other credit metrics remain close to current levels

--Reduced gross financial leverage under 25%

--Maintenance of risk-adjusted basis capitalisation

The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:

--Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x

--Increased gross financial leverage above 35%

--Deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalisation for example due to high losses eroding capital, excessive growth or further increased use of hybrid debt

--Weaker underwriting profitability relative to peers

Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net premiums written of USD13.6bn in 2011 and shareholders’ equity (including minority interests) of USD31.3bn at end-2011. The group transacts all lines of the non-life, life and health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices.