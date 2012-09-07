TEXT-S&P ratings - Gabonese Republic

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Gabonese Republic -------------------------------------- 07-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Gabon

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 362420

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Nov-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil 8.20% bnds due 12/12/2017 BB- 23-Nov-2007

XAF81.514 bil 5.50% nts due 12/31/2013 BB- 15-Apr-2008