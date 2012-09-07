FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xstrata shareholder Standard Life backs Glencore proposal
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Xstrata shareholder Standard Life backs Glencore proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments, a top-10 shareholder in Xstrata, said on Friday it supported trader Glencore’s improved takeover proposal, adding it also backed a decision to place Glencore’s Ivan Glasenberg at the helm.

“We are supportive of the improved terms and the changes to the executive governance arrangements,” David Cumming, Head of Equities, Standard Life Investments said.

“The deal will, we believe, enhance the growth prospects of the combined group and consequently, as shareholders both of Xstrata and Glencore, we are pleased with the proposed outcome.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
