TEXT-Fitch affirms and drops LGIM Euro Liquidity Fund's rating
September 7, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms and drops LGIM Euro Liquidity Fund's rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn LGIM Euro Liquidity Fund’s ‘AAAmmf’ rating.

The rating has been withdrawn as the Fund is due to close on 03 October 2012, as announced to the Irish Stock Exchange on 05 September 2012.. Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage for the fund.

The Fund is a money market fund managed by Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM.)

The LGIM Sterling Liquidity fund and LGIM US Dollar Liquidity fund are unaffected by this and continue to hold their ‘AAAmmf’ rating.

