TEXT-Fitch rates NH Bank's GMTN programme 'A' and notes 'A(EXP)'

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned NH Bank’s USD8bn GMTN programme, established on 10 September 2012 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, an ‘A’ rating. The agency has also assigned NH Bank’s proposed long-term senior unsecured USD-denominated notes, under the bank’s GMTN programme, an expected ‘A(EXP)’ rating.

The bond’s issue size and tenor have yet to be determined. The bond proceeds will be used for NH Bank’s general operations, including repayment of maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is at the same level as NH Bank’s Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. NH Bank’s IDRs reflect Fitch’s view that the Korean government’s (‘AA-'/Stable) propensity to support NH Bank is higher than that for Korea’s major commercial banks, given its policy role in the agricultural sector and food supply of the nation. However, it also reflects the government’s lower propensity to support NH Bank than that for four key policy banks in Korea. Fitch notes that, unlike Korea’s four key policy banks, NH Bank does not have solvency guarantee from the government and this is reflected in the rating being notched below the sovereign‘s.

NH Bank’s ratings could change if there were significant changes to its policy functions in the agricultural sector, or in its relationship either with its ultimate owner, National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF), or with the government. Any change in sovereign ratings may also affect NH Bank’s ratings.

NH Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of NongHyup Financial Group, which in turn is owned by NACF. NACF is owned by 1,167 individual cooperatives that in turn are owned by member farmers. NH Banks was spun off from NACF on 2 March 2012 in a restructuring exercise.