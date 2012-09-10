TEXT-S&P ratings - Picard Groupe S.A.S.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Picard Groupe S.A.S. ----------------------------------- 10-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Misc. Food and

Kindred Products

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Sep-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================