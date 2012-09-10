TEXT-S&P revises Frozen Food Group Picard otlk to pos

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 -

Overview

-- French frozen food retailer Picard Groupe S.A.S. is demonstrating good resilience despite a difficult economic environment.

-- We are revising our outlook on Picard to positive from stable and affirming our ‘B’ long-term rating on the group.

-- At the same time, we are revising our recovery rating on the EUR300 million senior notes due 2018 issued by Picard BondCo, one of Picard’s holding companies, to ‘4’ from ‘5’.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Picard will post like-for-like positive revenue growth, stable profitability, and an interest cover ratio potentially in line with a higher rating over the next 12 to 18 months.

Rating Action

On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on France-based retailer Picard Groupe S.A.S. (Picard) to positive from stable and affirmed its ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

We also raised our issue rating to ‘B’ from ‘B-’ and revised our recovery rating to ‘4’ from ‘5’ on the EUR300 million senior notes due 2018 issued by one of Picard’s holding companies, Picard BondCo S.A.