TEXT-Fitch affirms Export-Import Bank of India at 'BBB-'/negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export-Import Bank of India’s (EXIM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a Negative Outlook. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

EXIM’s ratings are equated to that of the government of India (GoI, ‘BBB-'/Negative) based on the bank’s policy role of financing, facilitating, and promoting foreign trade, and its strong integration with GoI. Established under the “Export-Import Bank of India, 1981” Act, EXIM is 100% owned by GoI and the latter has complete control over the bank’s board as per the statutes of the Act. EXIM also has high-level oversight from the government as reflected by the presence of members from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry on the board.

The Negative Outlook on EXIM’s LT IDR mirrors the Negative Outlook on the sovereign.

EXIM’s policy objective is to promote exports by penetrating new markets and to develop export generation capabilities in the local market. It also acts as an agent for the government to extend “lines of credit” to various economies (largely developing) as per the requirements of GoI.

The bank’s strong linkages with, and high importance to, GoI are also evidenced by the numerous instances of financial support to EXIM. Moreover, EXIM has access to liquidity lines (provided in 2008 and 2011 by RBI) and enjoys funding stability through its ability to issue government-guaranteed bonds.

Fitch expects EXIM to function as a business enterprise, in line with its plans, though its policy role remains a key driver to its moderate profitability (return on average assets: 1.14%). Its asset profile naturally shows concentration to export-oriented business and sectors, though the largely secured or guaranteed nature of its loan book mitigates this concern to a great extent. Gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.46% is well provided for (80.4%) and limits the net NPL to 2.5% of its equity base.

EXIM:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Negative

Short-Term IDR affirmed at ‘F3’

National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

Support rating affirmed at ‘2’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB-’

Domestic deposit programme affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’

INR47bn bank loans affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'