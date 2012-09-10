TEXT-Fitch afrms IDBI Bank at 'BBB-'/'Fitch AA+(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IDBI Bank Ltd’s (IDBI) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FC IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a Negative Outlook and its National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

IDBI’s IDRs and National Long-Term rating reflect Fitch’s expectation of continued strong support from the government of India (GoI; ‘BBB-'/Negative, a 70.5% stake), given its position as India’s eighth-largest commercial bank by assets, with an increasing pan-India branch network and GoI’s track record in supporting the bank. GoI injected common equity into IDBI in FY12 and FY11 and also converted its Tier I bonds into common equity in FY12. The Negative Outlook on the LT FC IDR reflects the Negative Outlook on India’s sovereign rating.

The bank’s Viability Rating takes into account its improving profitability metrics, satisfactory capitalisation, and improving, albeit still concentrated, asset and liability profile. For the last two years, management has shifted its focus towards enhancing operating performance and liability profile, from the previous strategy of rapid asset growth, which Fitch considers favorably.

A downgrade of India’s sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of IDBI’s IDRs and its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. An upgrade of IDBI’s Viability Rating (and its National Long-Term Rating) in the medium term may result from sustained progress in addressing its asset concentration, further enhancements to its liability profile, a significant strengthening of its operating profitability and capitalisation.

IDBI’s concentrations in large corporates and infrastructure financing remain higher than its peers partly due to its development financial institution background, although it is looking to reduce the concentration and increase the diversity of its loan portfolio. Nevertheless, the legacy concentrations will take time to address, and given the large single-name concentrations, IDBI’s asset quality could be vulnerable under a severe and prolonged economic downturn.

Fitch expects IDBI’s gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to exceed 4% at FYE13 (FYE12: 2.49%). This is in view of the slowing economic growth and a harsh operating environment facing power, telecom and other infrastructure sectors, and cyclical sectors (like iron and steel, construction, aviation), where IDBI has notable concentrations.

IDBI’s capitalisation has improved (Fitch core capital ratio: of 8.6% at FYE12, 5.5% at FYE10) due to GoI’s equity injection in FY11 and FY12, conversion of Tier I bonds into common equity, and the bank’s increasing profitability, enhancing its buffer against asset quality deterioration. However, the reported Tier 1 ratio of 8.38% at FYE12 was only marginally above the 8% mark that all government banks are expected to maintain. IDBI may, therefore, need to raise fresh equity from the capital markets in FY13-FY14 by diluting the government’s current shareholding.

IDBI’s profitability has improved in the last two years, supported by an increasing low-cost current and savings bank deposit ratio (FY12: 24.1%, FY11: 20.9%), although net interest margin (NIM: 1.86%) declined 12 bps over FY11, in line with the industry. The profitability could come under pressure from the expected increases in credit costs, although NIMs should benefit from the expected downward trend in market interest rates.

IDBI:

- LT FC IDR affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Negative

- Short-Term FC IDR affirmed at ‘F3’

- National LT rating affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BBB-’

- National Long-Term deposit rating affirmed at ‘Fitch tAAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR161.65bn senior debt affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR49.08bn lower tier II affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR25bn senior and lower tier II bonds affirmed at ‘Fitch AA+(ind)’

- INR3.5bn upper tier II subordinated bond programme affirmed at ‘Fitch AA-(ind)’

- INR160bn certificates of deposit programme affirmed at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'