TEXT-Fitch cuts HKR Roadways' loans to 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/negative

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based HKR Roadways Limited’s (HKRRL) INR15,250 bank loans to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative.

HKRRL is a special purpose company, incorporated to implement a lane expansion (from two to four lanes) project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (APRDC). HKRRL is owned by Gayatri project’s Limited (GPL) (74%) and DLF Infra Holding (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR22,090m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR15,250m, sponsor contribution of INR2,300m and grant of INR4,540m from APRDC. The planned commercial operations date (COD) for the project is 14 August 2013.

The downgrade reflects the significant slippage in construction progress. As per the Lender’s Independent Engineer (LIE) report dated June 2012, the project’s construction progress stands at 30.29%, i.e a slippage of 17.07%. The report states that the slippage is largely due to the shortage of workable land, delays in shifting of existing utilities, pending approval/land acquisition of by passes, and cash flows issues at the site. Although 92.23% of the required land has been handed over to the company, only 51.1% is workable land. Also, the project is only a year away from COD and a principal moratorium of six months provides only a limited cushion.

The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the timely completion of the project, caused by the physical constraints, timing of receipt of government grant, and the sponsors’ limited ability to bridge the gap in cash flows.

While the sponsors have already infused the contracted equity into the project, delays in the receipt of government grant has hampered construction and partially contributed to the delay. In terms of the concession, once the sponsor equity has been fully infused, grants ought to be disbursed in proportion to term loans drawn down. As of August-2012, the project received only INR320m of the grant against the scheduled amount of INR1,617m; and the sponsors have bridged only INR341.10m of the INR1,275.90m deficit.

Fitch had considered positively during the initial rating process the sponsor undertaking to bridge shortfalls in government grants during implementation. However, given the current financial position of the principal sponsor, bridging the entire shortfall in case of continued delays in the receipt of government grants would be a challenge. The agency had also considered positively the reported arrangement for the EPC contractor (also the sponsor) bearing, in the interim, any additional costs (currently estimated at INR2.2bn) due to a change in scope of the project, which is also considered challenging at this moment.

The project is fully exposed to traffic risks; although it is an operating road (freeway) with existing through traffic, the actual usage of the road in terms of traffic demand will become clear only after COD. There are also uncertainties about the medium and long-term growth rate of traffic on the road and GPL’s limited experience in operating toll road projects. The vehicular growth rates assumed in the forecasts are aggressive.

However, the project has seemingly strong revenue potential as portrayed in the traffic consultant’s study in 2010. The 207km stretch is part of the State Highway 1, connecting the important districts of Hyderabad, Medak and Karimnagar with the presence of various industrial/ commercial units including coal mines, a cement plant, thermal power stations and fertilizer plants in near-by areas. Alternative roads (NH-7 and NH-202) are not considered to offer meaningful competition as they are at least 12% longer and vehicles would need to pass through connecting state roads that do not offer the same quality.

HKRRL’s ability to absorb materially low traffic growth or high financing costs is limited. Variable interest rates (currently at 12.5%) with an annual reset after COD add to cash flow volatility.

A rating downgrade may result from delays in achieving COD and /or material traffic underformance, absent sponsor support. Timely completion and commencement of tolling with no additional debt burden could result in the Outlook revision to Stable. A satisfactory ramp-up experience as witnessed by sustained evidence of traffic and revenue numbers in line with Fitch base case assumptions, could trigger a rating upgrade.