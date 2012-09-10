TEXT-Fitch: Dutch prime RMBS well protected from economic stresses

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 - ‘AAAsf’ ratings of Dutch prime RMBS are resilient to significant macroeconomic stresses, and it would take stress well beyond our current expectations to see most ‘AAAsf’ rated notes downgraded. The ‘AAAsf’ rated notes have, on average, enough credit protection to cover over 9x the losses expected in our base case scenario.

Our base case scenario assumes an average default rate of 4% and a further house price decrease of 7%. In order for losses to materialise on ‘AAAsf’ notes, Fitch Ratings would expect an average default rate of 20% combined with a further house price decline of 40%.

Unemployment rates, changes in unemployment benefit and the Dutch government’s support for the Dutch housing market, mainly through the tax deductibility of mortgage interest payments, are the main factors that could influence default rates, while house prices are the main driver of loss severity.

We assumed a moderate stress scenario in which unemployment rises to between 9% and 11%, house prices fall 27% from current levels and housing market support is cut faster than currently suggested. In our severe stress scenario, unemployment increases to around 15%, unemployment benefits are halved, house prices fall by 37% and mortgage interest tax deductibility is capped at very low levels. Aforementioned scenarios would result in average default rates of around 6% and 13% respectively.

Under the moderate stress scenario more than half the ‘BBBsf’ notes would be downgraded by a category or more. The severe scenario would see more than half of current ‘AAAsf’ ratings cut to sub-investment grade, and 92% or notes experiencing some kind of downgrade, with the vast majority of notes rated ‘BBBsf’ and lower cut to distressed levels (‘CCCsf’). It is our opinion that both the moderate and severe scenarios are very unlikely to materialise.

In terms of number and severity of downgrade, the most affected ‘AAAsf’ tranches in the severe scenario were the 2006 and 2007 vintages, showing the weaker credit protection in deals originated at the peak of the securitisation market. The 2011 and 2012 vintages, which have not benefitted from deleveraging, were also severely affected.

Deals backed entirely by NHG-guaranteed loans were more likely to be downgraded under both scenarios. This reflects the lack of deleveraging, given these transactions have recently been restructured.

More detail on our stress tests is available in Dutch RMBS Stress Test, published today.