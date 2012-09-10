TEXT-Fitch afrms Chenani Nashri Tunnelway's loans at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Limited’s (CNTL) INR29,760m senior long-term rupee loans at National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)', and its INR3,720m subordinated debt at National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The subordinated debt rating is one notch lower than the senior debt rating, given the former’s weaker security features including lower ranking in the payment waterfall and tighter debt service coverage.

The affirmation reflects that the project’s construction progress is in line with Fitch’s expectations. According to the Lender’s Engineer’s report of June 2012, the company has achieved a physical progress of 34% compared with the scheduled 31%. The land required for the project has been acquired and handed over to the project company. Completion risks are partially mitigated by the presence of a fixed price, lump sum contract with the sponsor, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL). ITNL has entered into a back-to-back construction arrangement with Leighton Contractors India Private Ltd (a subsidiary of Leighton International Ltd), an experienced firm with a long-term track record in the construction of infrastructure projects.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2016 and the ratings continue to be constrained by the significant completion risk remaining. The construction process is complex as it involves tunnelling over a long distance, which is further challenged by the difficult and mountainous terrain.

Revenue risks is substantially mitigated by contracted, fixed availability-based annuity payments from a highly rated government-owned counterparty, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), once construction is completed. Although the concession stipulates deductions in annuity payments for lane non-availability, the fact that these can be passed to ITNL, which is also the operation and maintenance contractor, provides some comfort. Also, ITNL has a reasonably sound operating track record in receiving annuities without any deductions in other operating availability-based projects.

The ratings are also supported by an explicit undertaking from the sponsor to fund any project cost overruns and major maintenance should internal cash accruals be insufficient. The sponsor has undertaken to arrange a short-term loan to service interest payments and O&M expenses for the period from the commercial operations date (COD: 22 May 2016) till the receipt of the first annuity payment. Also, CNTL’s internal liquidity is supported by the presence of a three-month debt service reserve account and a major maintenance reserve account.

Financing risks include annually varying interest rate, tight coverage ratios and a re-financing risk in the form of a 27% bullet repayment in 2026. The latter is however moderated by a five-year tail in the concession that provides enough cash flow to service the refinanced loan according to the Fitch base case.

The ratings may be upgraded in the medium term upon the timely completion of the project and evidence of receipt of initial annuity payments in full on a timely basis. Fitch will monitor performance levels and timely receipt of full annuity payments. However, delays in construction completion could act as a negative rating trigger.

CNTL is an SPV, promoted by ITNL (100%) to implement four laning of Chenani-to-Nashri section of the National Highway 1A (including a two-lane, 12km tunnel in the Udhampur district near Jammu) on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 20-year concession (expiring in May 2031) from NHAI. The project’s cost is estimated at INR37,200m, which is being funded by a senior term loan of INR29,760m, subordinated debt of INR3,720m and sponsor equity of INR3,720m.