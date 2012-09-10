FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Cabot Financial Ltd. 'BB-' CCR and 'BB' debt rtg
September 10, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Cabot Financial Ltd. 'BB-' CCR and 'BB' debt rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 -

Overview

-- We are assigning a ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit rating to U.K.-based finance company, Cabot Financial Ltd. (Cabot Financial).

-- We are also assigning a ‘BB’ issue rating and ‘2’ recovery rating to the proposed GBP265 million senior secured term notes to be issued by Cabot Financial’s wholly owned subsidiary, Cabot Financial (Luxembourg) S.A.

-- The notes have a seven-year maturity, and we understand that Cabot (the group) will use them to repay existing senior facilities and a portion of shareholder loans.

-- The stable outlook on Cabot Financial reflects our expectation that the group’s credit profile will be supported by sustained growth in total collections, leading to a gradual improvement in cash flow coverage and leverage metrics.

Rating Action

On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit rating to U.K.-based finance company, Cabot Financial Ltd. (Cabot Financial). We also assigned a ‘BB’ issue rating and ‘2’ recovery rating to the proposed GBP265 million senior secured term notes to be issued by Cabot’s wholly owned subsidiary, Cabot Financial (Luxembourg) S.A. The outlook on Cabot Financial is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
