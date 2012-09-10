TEXT-S&P ratings - State Transport Leasing Co. OJSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- State Transport Leasing Co. OJSC ----------------------- 10-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Sep-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================