TEXT-S&P rts State Transport Leasing Co. 'BB-/B/ruAA-';otlk stbl

Overview

-- Russia-based State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC) enjoys strong capitalization, robust asset quality, and a good market-share in several niche transportation leasing equipment segments.

-- High industry concentration in its leasing portfolio, modest earnings, and significant funding concentration are negative factors.

-- We are assigning our ‘BB-/B’ long and short-term counterparty credit and ‘ruAA-’ Russia national scale ratings to STLC.

-- Under our GRE methodology, STLC enjoys a moderate likelihood of extraordinary support in the event of financial distress, for which we add one notch to the long-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of increasing business growth, which will help improve diversification of the leasing portfolio, but will likely lead to downward pressure on capitalization.

Rating Action

On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB-/B’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based OJSC State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned an ‘ruAA-’ Russia national scale rating to the company.

Rationale

Our ratings on STLC reflect the company’s strong capitalization, robust asset quality, and good market-share in several niche transportation leasing equipment segments.

High industry concentration in its leasing portfolio, modest earnings, and significant funding concentration offset these positive factors, although funding concentration is decreasing.