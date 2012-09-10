TEXT-S&P Ratings - Scania (publ.) AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Scania (publ.) AB ----------------------------------- 10-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Positive/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Truck and bus
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Oct-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================