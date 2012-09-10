TEXT-Fitch expects to rate BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust 2012-1

Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust Series 2012-1 as follows:

--$750,000,000 class A ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

Good Quality of Receivables: The receivables backing 2012-1 are backed by more than 75% new vehicles and mainly BMW, MINI, and other OEM new and used vehicles.

Asset Concentrations: Dealers are subject to specific concentration limits, mitigating the risk of individual dealer defaults and losses. Furthermore, the exposure to individual vehicle types, dealer credit ratings, and state concentrations are mitigated with concentration limits.

Strong Dealer Network: Based on a review of dealer financial metrics and BMW FS’s internal dealer risk ratings (categorized into eight distinct groups), the financial health of the participating dealer network is currently viewed as strong, with the majority of dealers profitable in 2012.

Strong Trust Performance: BMW FMOT has continued to experience positive trends in overall performance, including elevated monthly payment rates (MPRs) and asset yields, low agings and delinquencies, and no dealer defaults and trust losses.

Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Initial credit enhancement for the class A notes is 22.79%, consisting of 4.20% subordination of the class B notes, 18.34% required subordinated amount (RSA), and a 0.25% reserve account (for both of the initial note balances). Structural features, including early amortization triggers, mitigate risks stemming from dealer/manufacturer defaults/bankruptcies.

Consistent Origination and Servicing: BMW FS demonstrates adequate abilities as an originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by the historical delinquency and loss performance of BMW FMOT.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction provides that a bankruptcy of BMW FS would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.