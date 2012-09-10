TEXT-S&P rates Merck & Co. Inc.'s senior notes 'AA'

Sept 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘AA’ senior unsecured ratings to Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Inc.’s (AA/Stable/A-1+) proposed senior unsecured notes. Placed in reliance on a WKSI shelf filing, these notes will be issued with three different maturities. Terms including amounts, rates and maturities will be determined by market conditions.
The strong investment-grade rating on Merck & Co. Inc. reflects its diverse portfolio of high-margin products that address a wide range of medical conditions and a near-term pipeline that promises a steady stream of new product launches, key elements supporting its “excellent” business risk profile, according to our criteria. A long history of conservative financial policies and solid cash flows that we expect to exceed capital spending and dividends by over $7 billion in 2012 underpin our “minimal” financial risk assessment for the company. We expect, without an investment need, most of this cash flow will be used to repurchase shares.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Corporate credit rating AA/Stable/A-1+
Rating Assigned
Senior unsecured debt AA