TEXT-S&P rates QBE Re (Europe) 'A+' & drops two QBE ratings

Sept 10 -

Overview

-- Insurance and reinsurance group QBE’s London-based European operation has consolidated its reinsurance operations into a single new company, QBE Re (Europe) Ltd., which will incorporate the businesses of Dublin-based QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Ltd. and Brussels-based Secura N.V.

-- We are therefore assigning an ‘A+’ financial strength rating to QBE Re (Europe) and withdrawing our ratings on the latter two entities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that QBE Re (Europe) will be core to the QBE Group and the outlook on it is therefore expected to move in line with that on the group.

Rating Action

On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its ‘A+’ financial strength rating from Dublin-based QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Ltd. and its ‘A’ financial strength rating from Belgian reinsurer Secura N.V. At the same time, we assigned a financial strength rating of ‘A+’ to London-based QBE Re (Europe) Ltd. The outlook on this rating is stable.

Rationale

QBE has consolidated its European reinsurance operations under a new company, QBE Re (Europe) Ltd., which will sit under QBE Insurance Europe Ltd. in the QBE group structure. As part of the reorganization, QBE Reinsurance (Europe) and Secura will no longer transact reinsurance business. Their assets, liabilities, and premiums were transferred to the new company, along with a small amount of reinsurance business written elsewhere in the European group.