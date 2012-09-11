TEXT-Fitch affirms 12 Korean SOEs' ratings;outlook positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 12 Korean state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The Outlook is Positive. This follows a review of these SOEs following the upgrade of South Korea’s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘AA-'/Stable from ‘A+'/Positive on 6 September 2012.

The 12 SOEs are Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), KEPCO’s six generation companies (GENCOs), Korea Land and Housing Corporation (KLHC), Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Korea District Heating Corporation (KDHC) and Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).