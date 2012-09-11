FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P afrms rating on CELF Loan Partners 2008-2's class A notes
September 11, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P afrms rating on CELF Loan Partners 2008-2's class A notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- The amortization of the class A notes has increased the level of available credit enhancement in the transaction.

-- We have therefore affirmed our rating on CELF Loan Partners 2008-2’s class A notes.

-- CELF Loan Partners 2008-2 is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in November 2008. The transaction’s reinvestment period ended in November 2009.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA (sf)’ credit rating on CELF Loan Partners 2008-2 Ltd.’s class A senior-secured floating-rate notes.

Today’s rating action follows our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Aug. 8, 2012. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our applicable corporate collateralized loan obligation (CLO) and counterparty criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

