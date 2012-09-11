FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Kamladityya's bank loans at 'Fitch A3(ind)'
September 11, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Kamladityya's bank loans at 'Fitch A3(ind)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based civil contractor Kamladityya Constructions Private Limited’s (KCPL) INR500m non-fund based limits at National Short-Term ‘Fitch A3(ind)'.

The ratings continue to reflect KCPL’s consistently strong credit profile in FY12 (year end March), with net leverage of negative 1.4x (FY11: negative 0.2x), high interest coverage of 12.9x (FY11: 10.2x), and net working capital cycle of negative 57 days (FY11: negative 26 days) as per provisional results.

The ratings also benefit from KCPL’s robust order book position of INR5,416.6m (2.6x FY12 (provisional) revenue) outstanding as of end-June 2012, to be executed over the next two to three years. Revenue recovered to INR2,047.6m (provisional) in FY12, after declining 30.1% yoy in FY11 from INR1,702.2m in FY10 due to delays in contract executions and payments.

The ratings also reflect KCPL’s comfortable though declining EBITDA margins since FY08 (10.7%). Margins fell to 8.2% (provisional) in FY12 from 9.3% a year before mainly due to delays in completion and a higher proportion of work being subcontracted in FY11.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include KCPL’s ability to bring stability in revenue while maintaining its current credit profile.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- net financial leverage beyond 1.5x

Besides, a significant fall in order book would lead to a review of the ratings.

KCPL is a Jharkhand-based civil contractor engaged in the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, irrigation and other civil works. Initially started as a partnership concern in 1989, the company was incorporated in 2010.

