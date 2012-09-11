TEXT-Fitch publishes update to 'sovereign rating model'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, “Guide to Fitch’s Sovereign Rating Model - Update,” which outlines the agency’s updated ‘Sovereign Rating Model’ (SRM). The update to the SRM contains only minor revisions and is not expected to result in changes in existing sovereign ratings.

The updated model incorporates an additional year’s rating history into the estimation period and contains three minor revisions:

- Gross General Government Debt variable is amended to add greater weight for non-reserve currency countries.

- Money Supply replaces Financial Market Depth as a proxy for financial intermediation.

- Composite governance indicator is the average percentile rank of World Bank governance indicators for ‘rule of law’; ‘control of corruption’; ‘government effectiveness’ and ‘voice & accountability’. ‘Political stability’ is omitted in the updated SRM to yield a closer fit with ratings. The indicator captures a diverse range of opinions and concepts and, accordingly, varies significantly meaning it is less comparable across countries. The concept remains important in the rating process and is incorporated in the rating report and as part of the committee discussion.

As a rating model, the SRM output is a predicted long-term foreign currency rating rather than a probability of default. For 2011, the SRM predicted 77% of actual ratings within one notch. The output from the SRM is one of several qualitative and quantitative inputs into the rating process. Fitch recognises that no model can fully capture all the relevant influences on sovereign creditworthiness, meaning the actual rating determined by the sovereign rating committee can and does differ from that implied by the SRM.

The SRM output always reflects the latest data available in Fitch’s Peer Analysis Tool, which is updated on a quarterly basis for all Fitch-rated sovereigns as well as during each rating review. This report should be read in conjunction with the Sovereign Rating Criteria (August 2012), for credit rationale, and the Sovereign Data Comparator (June 2012), for indicator definitions, both available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Sovereign Rating Model

here