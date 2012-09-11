FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Exim India's sr unsecd nts 'BBB-'
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Exim India's sr unsecd nts 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ issue rating and ‘axBBB+’ ASEAN regional scale rating to senior unsecured notes that Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM India; BBB-/Negative/A-3) proposes to issue. The rating on the notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on EXIM India.

The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of EXIM India. They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004

