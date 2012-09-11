TEXT-Fitch places Taurus CMBS (UK) 2006-2 plc's class A and B notes on RWN

Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has placed Taurus CMBS (UK) 2006-2 plc’s class A and B on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) notes whilst simultaneously affirming classes C and D, as follows:

GBP182.2m class A due April 2024 (XS0271522103) rated ‘AAAsf’ placed on RWN

GBP23.1m class B due April 2024 (XS0271523259) rated ‘BBBsf’ placed on RWN

GBP20.7m class C due April 2024(XS0271523846) affirmed at ‘Csf’; Recovery Estimate ‘RE30%’ assigned

GBP7.0m class D due April 2024 (XS0271524653) affirmed at ‘Csf’; Recovery Estimate ‘RE0%’ assigned

The RWN assigned to the class A and B notes is due to the uncertainty surrounding the income figures in the Mapeley STEPS loan, which currently accounts for GBP155.4m, or two-thirds of outstanding principal balance. The loan is scheduled to mature in April 2021, but if it does not redeem in September 2013 certain loan modifications are enacted. These include an additional 150bp margin step-up which increases the all-in interest rate to 6.75%, and a covenant where all excess cash is swept.

The agency believes the effectiveness of the cashsweep is hindered by Mapeley’s (the sponsor of the borrowing entity) ability to release cash to operations outside the securitisation before EBITDAR is calculated, whilst the restrictions imposed after the step-up date only prevent payments to Mapeley shareholders. Fitch has requested further information from the servicer, Capita Asset Services, in order to clarify this mechanism and be able to better assess future cash-flows. The agency expects to resolve the RWN within 90 days, pending receipt of the information.

The Times Square loan is backed by the shopping centre of the same name, and it has been in special servicing since March 2009. The sale of the property for GBP15.75m has been agreed in principle, but it is conditional upon a 25,000 sq ft pre-let currently being finalised. In its analysis, Fitch has assumed recoveries of GBP15.75m (equating to a loss of GBP21.3m) and assumed that this would trigger a switch in the principal waterfall to sequential from the current modified pro rata.

Fitch does not expect the securitised GBP10.7m Dundee loan to redeem at its scheduled maturity date in September 2012. The uncertainty surrounding the tenant, NCR’s ongoing plans for the Dundee site increases the likelihood of a lease break in 2016. Fitch believes much of the existing market value is captured in the current lease, and the premises may require a long marketing period if finding a new occupier becomes necessary.

Fitch expects the securitised GBP29.8m Iron Mountain loan to repay in full at its maturity in July 2014. The long lease until 2031 with 3% annual rental uplifts should offset any balloon risk.