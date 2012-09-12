TEXT-S&P ratings - Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fisher & Paykel Finance Ltd. --------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Pos/B Country: New Zealand

Primary SIC: Household

Appliances

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2010 BB/B BB/B

15-Aug-2001 NR/NR NR/NR

===============================================================================