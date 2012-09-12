TEXT-S&P ratings - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Ratings -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. ---------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Iron ores

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

18-May-2011 B+/-- B+/--

18-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

