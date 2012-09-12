FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. ---------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Iron ores

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

18-May-2011 B+/-- B+/--

18-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
