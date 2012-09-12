FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms MBTh's guaranteed bond and MTN programme at 'AAA(tha)'
September 12, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms MBTh's guaranteed bond and MTN programme at 'AAA(tha)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited’s (MBTh) THB2bn debentures due 2012 and THB10bn medium-term debenture programme guaranteed by its parent, Daimler AG (Daimler; ‘A-'/Stable) at National Long-Term ‘AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating of the debentures and the MTN programme are based entirely on the full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by Daimler. Daimler’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of ‘A-’ is at the same level as Thailand’s Long-Term Local Currency IDR, which in turn is mapped to ‘AAA(tha)’ on Fitch’s Thailand National Rating scale.

MBTh is 99.99% owned by Daimler. Since 2000, MBTh has been responsible for the import and wholesale functions of Mercedes-Benz vehicles for distribution in Thailand. It also provides hire-purchase and leasing services through its wholly-owned leasing subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Leasing (Thailand) Company Limited.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Positive: The ratings of MBTh’s debentures and the MTN programme are capped at ‘AAA(tha)', the highest possible rating on the National Rating scale.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Any rating action that results in Daimler’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR falling below Thailand’s Long-Term Local-Currency IDR will affect the National Ratings of MBTh’s debentures and MTN programme.

