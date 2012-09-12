TEXT-S&P: Payment delay to have no effect on Japan LRG rtgs

A further delay or cessation of the LAT payments could pressure the ratings on the prefectures. We do not consider this a likely scenario.
The government had already made the September payment to cities, including the rated cities.
Aichi (Prefecture of) AA-/Negative/A-1+
Chiba (City of) A+/Stable/--
Kyoto (City of) A+/Stable/--
Miyazaki (City of) A/Stable/A-1
Niigata (City of) AA-/Negative/A-1+
Osaka (City of) AA-/Negative/A-1+
Sagamihara (City of) AA-/Negative/--
Tokyo Metropolitan Government AA-/Negative/--
Yokohama (City of) AA-/Negative/A-1+
