#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Payment delay to have no effect on Japan LRG rtgs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A further delay or cessation of the LAT payments could pressure the ratings on the prefectures. We do not consider this a likely scenario.

The government had already made the September payment to cities, including the rated cities.

RATED LOCAL AND REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS

Aichi (Prefecture of) AA-/Negative/A-1+

Chiba (City of) A+/Stable/--

Kyoto (City of) A+/Stable/--

Miyazaki (City of) A/Stable/A-1

Niigata (City of) AA-/Negative/A-1+

Osaka (City of) AA-/Negative/A-1+

Sagamihara (City of) AA-/Negative/--

Tokyo Metropolitan Government AA-/Negative/--

Yokohama (City of) AA-/Negative/A-1+

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

