TEXT-S&P expects Nigerian bank capital to stay moderate or adequate

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Nigerian banks often view their capitalization as either strong or adequate. In contrast, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views their capitalization as “moderate” or “adequate,” under its criteria.

Banks in Nigeria view their capitalization stronger than we do because of large amounts of what they believe is surplus capital--that is, over the domestic minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR).

However, it should be noted that our capital ratios for all of the banks that we rate globally are usually lower than regulatory CARs. That’s mainly because our measure is adjusted for the risks that banks face--either because of the riskiness of the banking industry where they operate or of the exposures they hold.

“The average CAR for the eight largest Nigerian banks by asset size, according to publicly available financial statements, was 21.1%, versus the 15% regulatory minimum for banks with international operations,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst George Maisey. “However, we calculate that capitalization was a much lower 6.2%, on Dec. 31, 2011, according to our globally comparable risk-adjusted capital framework.”

This is about 1 percentage point lower than our 7.4% risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio we estimated for the 100 largest banks we rate across the globe according to data as of Sept. 30, 2011 (see “Bank Ratings Incorporate Expectations For Improving Capital Assessments Globally,” published on the Global Credit Portal on Feb. 29, 2012).

“In the next 12 to 18 months, we expect the capital position of Nigerian banks to remain broadly stable. Strong profitability, in our view, is likely to generate internal capital at the same speed as loan growth,” said Mr. Maisey.

Our measure of capitalization at Nigerian banks takes into account their high exposure to lower-rated government debt, and to corporate debt on and off the balance sheet compared with retail debt.

In rating a bank, we incorporate our projected RAC ratio into our assessment of capital and earnings. We combine analysis of these two areas together to form one of the four bank-specific rating factors that determine an institution’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our assessment of capital and earnings for the Nigerian banks we rate is either “moderate” or “adequate” and is therefore neutral for the ratings, under our criteria.

In the report published today, “Why Standard & Poor’s Calculation Of Capitalization For Nigerian Banks Is Lower Than The Regulatory Measure,” we provide detailed answers to these frequently asked questions about capitalization at Nigerian banks:

-- How does Standard & Poor’s measure Nigerian banks’ capital?

-- How does our calculation of TAC--total adjusted capital--compare to the regulator’s measure of capital?

-- How does our calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) differ from the regulator‘s?

-- How does capital at Nigerian banks stand up next to the largest 100 banks that we rate?

-- How does the capital of Nigerian banks compare from one bank to the other?

-- How does Standard & Poor’s see the capital position of Nigerian banks evolving over the next 12-18 months?

