TEXT-S&P raises GRENKELEASING's debt ratings to 'BBB+/A-2'
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises GRENKELEASING's debt ratings to 'BBB+/A-2'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 -

Overview

-- Under our current bank criteria, we published comments on the influence of asset encumbrance on our bank ratings, and how senior unsecured debt would be equalized with the ratings on the bank that issued the debt.

-- We regard GRENKELEASING as a bank under our criteria, as it fully owns and consolidates its subsidiary GrenkeBank, which is fully regulated and has potential access to central bank funding.

-- Based on our commentary stated above, we are raising our senior unsecured and short-term debt rating on Grenke to ‘BBB+/A-2’ from ‘BBB/A-3’ and affirming the ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Grenke’s well-managed business model will remain relatively resilient to the continually challenging operating environment, despite increasing credit risks and ongoing uncertainty in the funding markets.

Rating Action

On Sept. 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on GRENKELEASING AG (Grenke). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our senior unsecured debt rating on Grenke to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’ and our short-term debt ratings to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’.

