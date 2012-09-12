TEXT-S&P ratings - Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Ratings -- Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. --------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Primary aluminum

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Sep-2012 --/-- BBB-/--

02-Feb-2012 --/-- BBB/--

