FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Chalco to 'BBB-' with negative outlook
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Chalco to 'BBB-' with negative outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Overview

-- Chalco’s operating performance was much worse than we expected due to low profitability, subdued aluminum prices, and high production costs, which have weakened its financial risk profile.

-- Nevertheless, we still see a “high likelihood” of extraordinary government support for the Chinese aluminum producer.

-- We are lowering our foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Chalco to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’. We are also lowering the Greater China regional scale rating on the company to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Chalco’s financial performance is likely to remain weak throughout 2012.

Rating Action

On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered the foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Aluminum Corp. Of China (Chalco) to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.