TEXT-S&P cuts Chalco to 'BBB-' with negative outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Overview

-- Chalco’s operating performance was much worse than we expected due to low profitability, subdued aluminum prices, and high production costs, which have weakened its financial risk profile.

-- Nevertheless, we still see a “high likelihood” of extraordinary government support for the Chinese aluminum producer.

-- We are lowering our foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Chalco to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’. We are also lowering the Greater China regional scale rating on the company to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Chalco’s financial performance is likely to remain weak throughout 2012.

Rating Action

On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered the foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Aluminum Corp. Of China (Chalco) to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'.