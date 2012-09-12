TEXT-S&P ratings - Vnesheconombank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 -
Ratings -- Vnesheconombank ---------------------------------------- 12-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2
Foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 928564
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-2
08-Dec-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 12/28/2011: sr
unsecd BBB 24-Feb-2012
US$500 mil 3.30% med-term nts due 02/20/2015 BBB 24-Feb-2012
US$1 bil 6.025% Loan Participation (Borrower:
Vnesheconombank) med-term nts ser 6 due
07/05/2022 BBB 16-Jul-2012