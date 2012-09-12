TEXT-S&P ratings - Vnesheconombank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Ratings -- Vnesheconombank ---------------------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2

Foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 928564

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-2

08-Dec-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 12/28/2011: sr

unsecd BBB 24-Feb-2012

US$500 mil 3.30% med-term nts due 02/20/2015 BBB 24-Feb-2012

US$1 bil 6.025% Loan Participation (Borrower:

Vnesheconombank) med-term nts ser 6 due

07/05/2022 BBB 16-Jul-2012