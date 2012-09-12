TEXT-S&P summary: Saudi Electric Co.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Summary analysis -- Saudi Electric Co. ---------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Saudi Arabia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jul-2007 AA-/-- AA-/--

18-Jun-2007 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

The rating on 74.3% state-owned Saudi Electric Company (SEC), Saudi Arabia’s virtual-monopoly provider of electricity generation and monopoly provider of electricity transmission and distribution services, is equalized with the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+). This reflects Standard & Poor’s Rating Services’ opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Saudi government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to SEC in the event of financial distress.

We consider SEC a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our rating approach on our view of SEC‘s:

-- “Critical” role in providing essential power generation, transmission, and distribution services, and central role in meeting the government’s key economic and social objectives; and

-- “Integral” link within the state machinery. The government maintains very tight control over SEC’s strategy. Furthermore, SEC has a track record of receiving ongoing financial support from the government in the form of long-term soft loans.

The ratings also reflect our expectation that the ongoing support from the government will continue. This has a strong influence on our assessment of SEC’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We do not consider any privatization process likely in the near term.

We assess SEC’s SACP in the upper ‘BB’ category, based on our view of its “satisfactory” business risk profile and “significant” financial profile, as our criteria define the terms.

The SACP benefits from SEC’s virtual monopoly on generation and monopoly on transmission and distribution, with minimal, if any, competition in the medium term. In addition, we factor into the SACP our strong forecast growth in electricity demand as well as ongoing government support.

These credit strengths are offset, in our view, by SEC’s negative free cash flows, which we expect to persist until at least 2015 because of a ramp up in the company’s capital expenditure (capex) programme, which we expect to cause credit metrics to weaken from 2012 to 2015. Other weaknesses include regulatory risk affecting the company’s three key business segments, leading to weak profitability measures such as return on capital.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, SEC transferred Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR)27.7 billion ($7.4 billion) of payables from SEC’s fuel supplier Saudi Aramco onto the Ministry of Finance’s books, with no defined maturity date for repayment), in respect of amounts accrued between 2004 and 2009. Consequently, as of Dec. 31, 2011, payables owing to Saudi Aramco reduced significantly to SAR10.5 billion, thus alleviating some of our previous concerns regarding the build up of these payables and the potential for increased leverage if such payables needed to be settled.

The company expects capex of about SAR135 billion between 2012 and 2014, although management considers some of this to be discretionary. According to our base-case financial model, this level of capex will lead to deterioration in financial metrics.

SEC has launched a corporate restructuring that will ultimately result in separate transmission, generation, and distribution entities. All entities will be wholly owned by SEC through a holding company structure, and we therefore do not consider these changes to have any impact on SEC’s competitive position or role and link to the government in the medium term. SEC will create four generation companies and one distribution company. National Grid Co. (a new entity responsible for transmission in the Kingdom) was established in January 2012. All transmission assets have been transferred from SEC to the new entity during the course of the year. The remainder of the restructuring process, including the creation of an independent distribution company, should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2013. The new structure is intended to provide enhanced transparency over the cost of each element of the value chain, and increase accountability and quality of service.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case scenario, we project that SEC’s 2012 adjusted EBITDA will remain stable compared with the previous year at SAR11.7 billion, mainly thanks to continued revenue growth driven by high demand and population growth of between 2.5 and 3% per annum. SEC’s revenues in 2011 improved by 9.5% to SAR30.6 billion, more than the 8% we had forecast. We expect SEC revenues to increase by about 7% year on year, to about SAR32.7 billion in 2012, with net profits of SAR2.0 billion-SAR2.2 billion, in line with 2011. SEC posted net profits of SAR2.2 billion for 2011, slightly ahead of our forecast of SAR1.8 billion. The rise in revenues will continue, in our view, to be largely offset by increases in depreciation costs leading to broadly stable profitability.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect continued pressure on SEC’s financial profile from 2012 to 2015 as the company embarks on its sizable capex program to modernize and expand generation and transmission capacity in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, we anticipate that SEC will continue to report negative free cash flows during that period.

Funds from operations (FFO)-to debt, inclusive of government loans, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, stood at about 28%, and debt to capital was about 51%, which we believe is in line with our assessment of a “significant” financial risk profile for SEC. We expect FFO to debt, inclusive of interest-free government loans, to deteriorate to between 18% and 20% in 2012, although excluding interest-free government loans the ratio would remain above 30%. This reflects our expectation of the company’s increased use of government loans as a source of funding.

Ongoing negative free operating cash flows (FOCF) require tight debt management, in our view, and SEC has successfully arranged various facilities over the past year or so. The most significant of these was a long-term interest-free SAR51.1 billion facility from the government in June 2011. In April 2012 SEC successfully issued its debut international sukuk totaling $1.75 billion via a special-purpose vehicle (SPV), SEC Global Sukuk Co., which, in tandem with government funding and cash balances, will support capex over the coming year. In addition to this, SEC also signed a Korean supported Export Credit Agency facility totaling $1.4 billion, which is expected to be drawn over the course of 2013-2014.

Liquidity

We base our view of SEC’s liquidity as “adequate,” as our criteria define the term, on what we qualify as adequate stand-alone arrangements.

Over the 12 months to June 30, 2013, we expect capex to be between SAR35 and SAR40 billion, and debt repayments to total about SAR6.4 billion, including the SAR5 billion July sukuk maturity, now repaid.

We believe these needs are mostly covered by FFO, which we forecast will reach close to SAR13 billion, SAR53.2 billion of undrawn committed lines, and SEC’s reported cash and cash equivalents of about SAR9.7 billion. Our sources-to-uses ratio, which we estimate at about 1.5x, will be comfortably in the adequate category. The adequate category also factors in SEC’s exposure to refinancing risk of SAR8.5 billion in 2014 and over the longer term.

We have included the amounts available under Saudi Electric’s SAR51 billion interest-free government facility, which was put in place in June 2011, as a liquidity source in our short-term liquidity analysis. This is because of the proven availability and our better understanding of the specific allocation of the funds associated with this facility in relation to SEC’s future capex. SEC has already received three installments of SAR2.5 billion each in January, April, and July 2012 from the government under the SAR51.1 billion facility.

We understand that SEC will continue to utilize a variety of financing solutions to address its refinancing needs as required over the medium and long term. SEC has no significant financial covenants, with the exception of a 2:1 debt-to-equity covenant associated with its local syndicated facilities (interest-free government loans and government payables to the Ministry of Finance for fuel and payables to Aramco are excluded from ratio calculations).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects that on Saudi Arabia, and our expectation that we will continue to equalize the ratings on SEC with those on Saudi Arabia. This reflects our view that SEC’s role for the government will remain critical. Consequently, any change to the ratings on Saudi Arabia would likely result in an equivalent change in the ratings on SEC. All else being equal, even if we were to lower our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support by one category to “extremely high,” which we currently do not foresee, we would not lower the rating on SEC by more than one notch.

Any evidence of weakening government support, for example through an announcement of further privatization or exposure to increasing competition, could weigh on the rating and result in a revision of our analytical approach to government support for SEC. Similarly, any change in ongoing government support that we believe would hamper SEC’s payables, tariffs, or future funding plans could lead to a rating review.

We would consider upgrading SEC if we upgraded the sovereign, subject to SEC maintaining its current “critical” role for and “integral” link with the government.

