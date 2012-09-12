TEXT-S&P ratings - ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Ratings -- ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank --------------------------- 12-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2

Foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-2

