TEXT-S&P ratings - ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank --------------------------- 12-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2
Foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================