TEXT-S&P rts Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank 'BBB/A-2/ruAAA'; outlook stbl

Sept 12 -

Overview

-- Russia-based ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank (SMBC Rus) enjoys full operational and cultural integration with its parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and strategic importance for the group’s operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

-- We are assigning our foreign currency ‘BBB/A-2’ ratings and ‘BBB+/A-2’ local currency ratings to SMBC Rus, as well as an ‘ruAAA’ national scale rating.

-- Our view of SMBC Rus’ group status is “highly strategic”, as defined by our criteria.

-- The stable outlook mirrors the stable outlook on the Russian Federation.

Rating Action

On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty foreign currency credit ratings and ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term local currency ratings to Russia-based ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank (SMBC Rus). The outlook is stable. At the same time, an ‘ruAAA’ Russia national scale rating was assigned.