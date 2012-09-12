FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rts Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank 'BBB/A-2/ruAAA'; outlook stbl
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rts Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank 'BBB/A-2/ruAAA'; outlook stbl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 -

Overview

-- Russia-based ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank (SMBC Rus) enjoys full operational and cultural integration with its parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and strategic importance for the group’s operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

-- We are assigning our foreign currency ‘BBB/A-2’ ratings and ‘BBB+/A-2’ local currency ratings to SMBC Rus, as well as an ‘ruAAA’ national scale rating.

-- Our view of SMBC Rus’ group status is “highly strategic”, as defined by our criteria.

-- The stable outlook mirrors the stable outlook on the Russian Federation.

Rating Action

On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty foreign currency credit ratings and ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term local currency ratings to Russia-based ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank (SMBC Rus). The outlook is stable. At the same time, an ‘ruAAA’ Russia national scale rating was assigned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.