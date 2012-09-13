TEXT-S&P summary: Peri-Werk Artur Schwoerer GmbH & Co. KG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Peri-Werk Artur Schwoerer GmbH & Co. KG ------- 13-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Construction

machinery

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

29-Nov-2004 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based construction equipment company Peri-Werk Artur Schworer GmbH & Co. KG (PERI) and operating company Peri GmbH reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of PERI’s business risk profile, which we assess as “satisfactory” under our rating criteria. We consider the business risk profile to be underpinned by PERI’s leading positions in concrete formwork systems across all of its core markets, broad product portfolio and business know-how, and strong geographic and customer diversity. A further support, in our opinion, is PERI’s proven business model: the company provides customers with technical solutions and support services, as well as new sales and rentals, all of which underpin its adequate cash flow generation. We assess PERI’s financial profile, as “intermediate” according to our criteria, and consider it an additional rating support.