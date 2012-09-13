FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - SME Bank
#Credit Markets
September 13, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - SME Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 13 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- SME Bank ----------------------------------------------- 13-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2

Foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Sovereign owned

banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-2

08-Dec-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3

15-Aug-2008 A-/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB5 bil bnds ser 01 due 03/29/2022 BBB+ 23-Mar-2012

RUB5 bil 9.20% bnds ser 02 due 08/23/2022 BBB+ 20-Aug-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
