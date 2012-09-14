TEXT-S&P:ITOCHU unaffected by plan to purchase Dole units

Sept 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2) would not be affected by the company’s plan to purchase Dole Food Co. Inc.’s (B/Developing/--) global packaged food unit and Asian fruit and vegetable business. According to media reports, ITOCHU, one of Japan’s biggest trading houses, is looking to buy those businesses for about JPY130 billion. In our view, although the purchase, if carried out, would cause ITOCHU’s risk assets to increase, we believe that the balance between its risk volume and revenues and capital will remain within a range that is commensurate with our ratings on ITOCHU.

ITOCHU is now in negotiations with Dole to acquire the aforementioned businesses of the U.S.-based company. Although Dole’s finances are highly volatile--as seen in its losses in 2010--and revenues from fresh fruits and vegetables production are generally susceptible to swings because of climate change and agricultural pestilence, its packaged foods business has been generating higher margins than the fruit and vegetables business, and volatility in the unit’s revenues is relatively low. Meanwhile, the reported acquisition price is equivalent to about 10% of ITOCHU’s shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2012, which would increase its risk volume. In addition, it may incur a large amount of goodwill, which could hurt ITOCHU’s capital quality. Nevertheless, given ITOCHU’s profitability and capital, Standard & Poor’s believes that the trader would be able to manage and maintain the balance between its risk volume and revenues and capital after the acquisition. We also expect synergies from the acquisition to benefit ITOCHU’s food business in Asia, mainly in China, and enhance its nonresource businesses. Standard & Poor’s assumes that the total amount of ITOCHU’s new investments and loans during fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), including this acquisition, would not exceed the company’s initial plan of JPY380 billion.