TEXT-S&P rates French Auto Supplier Valeo 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 -

Overview

-- France-incorporated Valeo S.A. is an automotive supplier focusing on the design, production, and sale of components, systems and modules for automobiles, both for the original equipment market and the after-market.

-- In our view, Valeo has a satisfactory business risk profile and an intermediate financial risk profile.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB/A-2’ long- and short-term ratings to Valeo.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a resilient operating performance in 2012-2013 on the back of a supportive end-market mix and continuing cost optimization, despite weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe.

Rating Action

On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB/A-2’ long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings to French automotive supplier Valeo S.A. (Valeo). The outlook is stable.

Rationale The ratings on Valeo reflect our view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile as defined under our criteria.