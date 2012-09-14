FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates French Auto Supplier Valeo 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates French Auto Supplier Valeo 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 -

Overview

-- France-incorporated Valeo S.A. is an automotive supplier focusing on the design, production, and sale of components, systems and modules for automobiles, both for the original equipment market and the after-market.

-- In our view, Valeo has a satisfactory business risk profile and an intermediate financial risk profile.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB/A-2’ long- and short-term ratings to Valeo.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a resilient operating performance in 2012-2013 on the back of a supportive end-market mix and continuing cost optimization, despite weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe.

Rating Action

On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB/A-2’ long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings to French automotive supplier Valeo S.A. (Valeo). The outlook is stable.

Rationale The ratings on Valeo reflect our view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile as defined under our criteria.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.