TEXT-S&P ratings - Valeo S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 -
Ratings -- Valeo S.A. --------------------------------------------- 14-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Motor vehicle
supplies and new
parts
Mult. CUSIP6: 919134
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Sep-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
