FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch confirms ICBCTL's upsized guaranteed bonds at 'AAA(tha)(EXP)'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch confirms ICBCTL's upsized guaranteed bonds at 'AAA(tha)(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has confirmed its rating on ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited (ICBCLT)’s upcoming guaranteed bonds at expected National Long-Term ‘AAA(tha)(EXP)'. The size of the bond has been increased to up to THB8bn from up to THB4bn. The Outlook is Stable.

The final ratings are contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received and the Office of Securities and Exchange Commission approval of the bond issue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.