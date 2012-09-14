TEXT-Fitch: Argento ABCP programme terminated

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has been notified that Argento Variable Funding Company Limited /Argento Variable Funding Company LLC (Argento) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programme was terminated on 12 September 2012.

The ABCP had a Short-term rating of ‘F1(sf)'. All CP had paid in full before the termination date, and Fitch will no longer provide analytical or rating coverage on this entity.

Argento was sponsored by Lloyds TSB Bank plc (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) and structured to issue euro and US ABCP with a maximum tenor of 364 days to fund the purchase of eligible assets up to an aggregate programme limit of USD10bn.

