TEXT-S&P ratings - Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 -

Ratings -- Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. --------------------- 14-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 500633

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063J

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063K

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063S

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Sep-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

07-Jun-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$42.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/11/2011: sr

unsecd A+ 14-Sep-2012

US$42.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/11/2011: sub A 14-Sep-2012

US$300 mil 7.267% hybrid Tier I securities due

03/03/2034 A- 14-Sep-2012

US$42.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/11/2011: S-T

debt A-1 06-Dec-2006